GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Her fans weren’t the only ones caught by surprise by the sudden drop of her new album ‘Folklore,’ the owners of the Greenville Drive-In Theatre in Greene County were in shock when they learned their screen was used as the backdrop for an entire three minute lyric video for a new song.
Taylor Swift made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore,” her eighth record, was released less than a year after she dropped “Lover.”
The official lyric video for the song ‘This is me trying,’ features the local drive-in theatre’s screen and unique landscape.
The Greenville Drive-In Outdoor Cinema took to Facebook to share their excitement.
“So… Greenville’s Drive-In 32 has passed into the annals of ‘folklore’. Specifically, Taylor Swift‘s new surprise album ‘Folklore’. Unbeknownst to us, Taylor’s creative team used our screen as the entire 3-minute+ backdrop for her official lyric video ‘This is me trying’. We’re obviously excited about our ‘surprise collaboration’ with Taylor – the video has had 500k views since midnight and we expect millions more to come – but we are a little perplexed since last night’s youtube release was the first time Leigh and I were aware they were using us as a location. If this post in some way makes it back to Taylor’s people, we’d appreciate a call. In the meantime, we love the song and we love knowing that quite literally the whole world is joining us,” they wrote in the post.
You can watch her full lyric video posted below:
LATEST STORIES
- Bicycle business booming as people search for hobbies
- Social Dilemma: Should Baseball Be Cancelled Because of Covid Cases?
- Google extends work-from-home policy for employees until July 2021
- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their first baby
- Greenville Drive-In Cinema featured in Taylor Swift’s ‘This is me trying’ lyric video