Greenfield man charged with felony sex crimes

by: Harrison Gereau

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- An investigation by the Saratoga County Sherriff’s Office into an event on January 1, 2021, in the Town of Greenfield led to an arrest Wednesday. Police say Jonathan Aronson provided alcohol and marijuana to an eleven-year-old girl on January 1, prior to raping her.

Charges:

  • Predatory sexual assault against a child- (felony)
  • Rape in the 1st degree (felony)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Aronson was arraigned in the Greenfield Town Court and has been remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

