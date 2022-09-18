GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of veterans in Greene County made good on their promise to dedicate a monument to 17 local soldiers who died fighting the war in Vietnam.

In an unveiling ceremony Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Greenville, the Northeast USA Vietnam Veterans Reunion Association delivered the results of a project several years in the making. Relatives of the fallen soldiers being honored on the monument traveled from as far as Tennessee to see the monument.

Despite various obstacles, including funding struggles and supply chain issues, the Greene County Vets did not give up on their promise to their fallen brothers.

Tim Broder helped create a nonprofit for the project: the Northeast USA Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. The memorial includes an 80-foot flagpole, a bronze battlefield cross, the names of 17 fallen soldiers, and a quote from one of America’s greatest battlefield commanders, General George Patton.