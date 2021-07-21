Greene County to hold public hearing on animal abuse registry

Catskill, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Greene County is holding a public hearing tonight over the creation of an animal abuse registry.

“With the registry, much like the sex offender registry we can see in our community who is at risk for harming other beings in our community,” said Jamie Mitchell, founder of Hyer Ground Rescue.

She brought forth the proposal, which will be discussed in a hearing tonight at 6:20 at the Greene County Building on Main Street in Catskill. A registry that identifies those who have been convicted of crimes against animals has existed in Albany county since 2012 and recently passed in Rensselaer county as a tool for shelters to be sure they’re placing pets in safe homes. Mitchell is also using the platform to share Nathan’s story. The dog was found abandoned and abused in Cairo back in January and had to be euthanized.

“He was trying to find shelter, it was cold out, he was found very sick very emaciated so this just wasn’t a recent thing. This dog suffered for months,” she said.

There’s a $6,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Nathan’s abuser.