COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Following an investigation into alleged child abuse, the Greene County Sheriff’s office arrested Daphney Seide, 32, and Bahji Green, 28, of Prattsville, N.Y. on Monday.

Green and Seide were both arraigned in the Town of Prattsville Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail.

The alleged victims in this case are children all under the age of 11.

The Green County Sheriff’s department is still investigating. If you have any information please call 518-943-3300.