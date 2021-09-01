Cairo man indicted for murder

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County Grand Jury indicted Jeffrey Field, 33, of Cairo, for the murder of Adam White and other charges. The indictment alleges that on August, 22, Jeffrey Field and an accomplice attacked White and another man, Christopher Gere, who survived.

During the attack, Field allegedly stabbed White in the chest and back. According to pathologist Dr. Jeffrey Hubbard, the wounds penetrated the heart and the spleen, killing him.

Field has also been charged with the attempted murder of Christopher Gere. After stabbing White, Field allegedly stabbed Gere in the back. He survived after being treated at Albany Medical Center, and is continuing to recover.

The Greene County District Attorney’s Office (DA) says the investigation is still ongoing. They allege that after committing the crimes in Greene County, Field drove to Greenfield in Saratoga County to commit more crimes, including two home invasions and a carjacking.

Officials say Field ultimately lead police on a high-speed chase where he then lost control of the hijacked car and crashed into a tree. As a result, Field reportedly sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Albany Medical Center.

Field will be arraigned on his Greene County charges as soon as he is medically capable, says the DA’s office.