Greene County coronavirus update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greene County reports 250 positive coronavirus cases among residents located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie, Halcott, and New Baltimore since the outbreak began. Of those, 212 have recovered and 17 have died.

The result is 38 active cases. Of those, five are currently hospitalized.

Nursing home residents account for 93 of the total positive cases, 22 of the current active cases, and 71 of the resolved positive cases.

There are 26 residents who have not tested positive, but are under precautionary quarantine due to comprehensive contact tracing. Nearly 500 individuals have gone through the quarantine process and been released. Greene County has also administered tests to nearly 2,000 residents.

