Amsterdam school district possibly losing of $10M due to state aid cut

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greater Amsterdam School District is reviewing some cost-cutting measures to make up for the 20% cut in state aid.

Proposed state budget cuts haven’t been easy for school districts across the board. Albany and Schenectady had to turn to fully remote models to save money, and now the school board in Amsterdam may be considering that too.

The district is facing a possible loss of $10 million because of the 20% cut from the state, as state aid funds 67% of the school’s budget.

Superintendent Richard Ruberti said, “although we want our students in school where they learn best, we are being forced to explore all options at this time. No one wants this but we have to work through it and make certain we provide a quality education for our students under the severe financial constraints we face.”

The district has about a $10 million fund balance legally permitted for emergency costs. This could help, but Ruberti says the majority of those savings need to be maintained so the district can be financially stable going forward.

The superintendent will present possible cost-cutting measures to the school board Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

LATEST STORIES