Governor says Vermonters must continue fighting virus

by: Wilson Ring,

Covid concert

People listen to music played by the Brattleboro Music Center Pops Orchestra during the “Music Under the Stars” drive-in that was hosted by Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm at Harris Hill Ski Jump, in Brattleboro, Vt., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. This was the first major outside concert held in Brattleboro during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott says residents of Vermont need to continue with the simple steps that have allowed the state to build and maintain some of the lowest rates in the country of infection from the coronavirus.

The Republican governor said Tuesday in Montpelier that it is up to everyone to continue wearing masks, distancing from one another, staying home when sick, washing their hands, and cooperating with public health officials when exposed to the virus.

Scott says his fear is “that we’ll believe our own magic and then we don’t believe there’s a problem.”

