Governor says Vermonters must continue fighting virus

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott says residents of Vermont need to continue with the simple steps that have allowed the state to build and maintain some of the lowest rates in the country of infection from the coronavirus.
The Republican governor said Tuesday in Montpelier that it is up to everyone to continue wearing masks, distancing from one another, staying home when sick, washing their hands, and cooperating with public health officials when exposed to the virus.
Scott says his fear is “that we’ll believe our own magic and then we don’t believe there’s a problem.”
