Governor Cuomo extends hours at disaster assistance service centers

MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo is increasing hours at the State’s disaster assistance service centers set up in the Mohawk Valley and North Country.

The service centers were set up after the storm on Halloween caused multiple cities to flood.

At the disaster assistance service centers, people can get help from multiple state government agencies, including the Department of Health, Department of Financial Services, Department of Labor, Office of Children and Family Services, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, Office of Mental Health, Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, and the Office for the Aging, along with the American Red Cross.

The following Centers will remain open and operate between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. through the evening of Tuesday, November 12, unless otherwise noted:

Herkimer County

Newport Fire Department

7370 Main St, Newport, NY 13416

Dolgeville Municipal Hall

41 North Main St, Dolgeville, NY 13329

Frankfort Town Hall Basement

201 3rd Ave, Frankfort, NY 13340

Oneida County

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

100 Seymour Ave, Utica, NY 13502

Whitesboro Fire Department

171 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492

Hamilton County

Wells Community Center

1382 State Rt. 30, Wells, NY 12190

Hope Town Office

548 St, Hwy 30, Northville, NY 12134

*OPWDD Speculator Day Hab

2880 Rt. 30, Speculator, NY 12164

*Open Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11