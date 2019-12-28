Governor Cuomo directs storm response assets to prep for ice storm

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Cuomo directed state agencies to pre-deploy winter storm response assets on Saturday in preparation for potentially hazardous driving conditions Sunday and Monday throughout the mid-Hudson Valley, Capital Region, North Country and Mohawk Valley.

“This storm has the potential to bring dangerous icy conditions to roadways throughout much of the state tomorrow and Monday,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release. “We are deploying agency equipment and personnel in advance of the storm to assist in emergency preparations and help ensure a quick response, and I am urging everyone to use extra caution while driving Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.”

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

