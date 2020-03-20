Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Governor calls for help from recently retired health care professionals

Top Stories

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:
Cuomo makes covid-19 announcement in Albany

Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing on Coronavirus in March 2020. (Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo / Flickr)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a tweet sent by Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday night, he asks for help from recently retired health care professionals, current nursing students and qualified staff to be part of a reserve staff if the need arises.

As more testing is conducted, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State continues to rise. The state is taking steps to collect applications from a reserve staff if the need for more health care professionals is necessary.

The state developed a webpage with more information for those interested in applying.

The call is for recently retired health professionals and School of Public Health, School of Medicine, or School of Nursing Administrators.

For more information: CLICK HERE.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak