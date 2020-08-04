Governor Baker visits Boston MedFlight to provide COVID-19 update

Watch Live at 1:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will visit Boston MedFlight Headquarters at Hanscom Air Field in Bedford Tuesday.

Governor Baker will be joined with Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes to learn about their ongoing work to transport COVID-19 patients from community hospitals to larger Boston hospitals.

Officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:00 p.m.