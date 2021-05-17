Governor Baker provides update on reopening Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Governor Baker is scheduled to announce an update on reopening Massachusetts Monday morning.

Governor Charlie Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to provide an update on the reopening process.

Officials will provide an update on the state’s response of the COVID-19 vaccination process at 11:00 a.m.

The CDC dc issued new recommendations on mask policy Friday suggesting that public officials could relax face covering mandates for vaccinated people. Governor Baker did not immediately issue eased restrictions but said in a tweet we can expect changes, possibly as soon as Monday.

The new @CDCgov guidance is great news. We will be updating our reopening plans early next week.



Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate more than 4 million residents soon. Please stay safe while we prepare next steps to return to our new normal. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 14, 2021

Under the current state mandate, masks are required at all indoor public settings and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. Our next step forward is currently scheduled for May 29. Baker has previously said any changes to the reopening plan will be motivated by public health data and vaccination progress.

Effective on May 29, Subject to public health and vaccination data:

Gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors for event venues, public settings and private settings.

Additional Phase 4, Step 2 industries will be permitted to open including Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals, at 50% of their previous capacity and after submitting safety plans to the local board of health. Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries, will be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only, a 90 minute limit and no dance floors.

The restaurant guidance will be updated to eliminate the requirement that food be served with alcohol and to increase the maximum table size to 10.

Effective on August 1: Subject to public health and vaccination data, remaining industries will be permitted to open including dance clubs, and nightclubs, saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms at fitness centers, health clubs and other facilities, indoor water parks and ball pits. All industry restrictions will be lifted at that time, and capacity will increase to 100% for all industries, with businesses encouraged to continue following best practices. The gathering limit will be rescinded. Depending on vaccine distribution and public health data, the Administration may consider re-evaluating the August 1 date.

State public health officials reported 5 new confirmed deaths and 494 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts Sunday night. There are also no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for the spread of COVID-19.