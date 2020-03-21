Breaking News
Governor asks for aid from trained health professionals during coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tapping all reserves, the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday put out a call for individuals with training providing medical treatment during the coronavirus crisis.

Health care workers receiving a letter from Gov. Cuomo on Friday asking for additional qualified health professionals to step forward and help hospitals provide care.

The governor’s letters says the former, reserve, and retired health providers can help strengthen the public health system to deal with COVID-19.

The letter, posted below, asks for a response within 36 hours that includes level of training and ability to travel for work within New York.

Health-Professional-LetterDownload

The survey questions requested in the response are located at the health department’s website.

