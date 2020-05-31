Gov. Cuomo: ‘Last night was a long and ugly night’

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “Last night was a long and ugly night,” in response to the protests and civil unrest that took place all across the nation Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Take a look at the slides from Cuomo’s press conference:

At his press conference Sunday, Cuomo said the National Guard is on standby if similar events occur in the future.

In preparation for more protests potentially taking place Sunday, Cuomo has sent 200 additional state police to Rochester and 150 more to Buffalo. The governor said he is currently working with Syracuse and Albany to see how many additional officers they may need, and Cuomo said the cities will get the help they request.

The governor says he understands why people are outraged after the unjust killing of George Floyd. Cuomo said it’s not just the killing of George Floyd that’s outraged people, “It’s the continuing racism in this country.”

Although people have a right to be angry and a right to protest, Governor Cuomo said, “Violence never works.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

