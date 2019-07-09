Gov. Cuomo announces Exit 3 to be completed by end of 2019

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Exit 3, that will provide more direct access to Albany International Airport, will be completed by the end of 2019.

The multi-million dollar project was originally going to be completed in 2020, but the Governor saying it will be finished ahead of time by the end of the year.

Plans for the exit have been in the works for 50 years.

“For 50 years people talked about and studied how to build direct access to Albany Airport, but it never materialized,” Governor Cuomo said. “Now we are actually getting it done and the new Exit 3 will cut traffic, accelerate access to the airport, improve the environment and demonstrate once again that when you put investment together with action and competence – you get dynamite and it creates a great economic explosion like the one we are seeing in the Capital Region and across Upstate.”