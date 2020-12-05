Gore Mountain kicks off ski season

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After being forced to shut down early in March, Gore Mountain opened their slopes to kick off ski season on Saturday.

It’s time to clip into your skis, scan your pass for the ski lift and then you’re all ready to ride.

“It’s the first day out on the slopes and we are excited,” said Caralyn Dwornik.

“Everyone is so excited to be here. They are ready to get back on the hill after the season was cut short in March,” said Gore Marketing Director Stephanie Backes.

Many riders took part in Gore Mountain’s opening day.

“My legs are sore, I haven’t used these muscles all year,” said George Stegmann.

“I think on the first few days back you feel a little rusty. But I think it kick in within the first few turns down the mountain,” Jeff Dwornik.

George and Nicholas Stegmann says this is the perfect social distancing activity.

“That’s exactly we did by getting season passes. We can’t play basketball so hopefully this is our new go to during the winter,” said George Stegmann.

Stephanie Backes says before you hit the slopes, there are some changes.

“All the tickets, lessons and rentals will be booked online and in advance only. We also are requiring people to ride the lift only with their party,” said she.

When visiting Gore Mountain: