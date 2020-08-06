Google’s ‘Safe Folder’ keeps files away from prying eyes

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Google is rolling-out a new way to stash secret files on your phone.

In a limited-launch Wednesday, the company is introducing a new feature called ‘Safe Folder.’

‘Safe Folder’ lets you protect important documents and images as well as video and audio files.

No one can access those files unless they have a special pin-code.

You can find the new ‘Safe Folder’ feature under Google’s ‘Files’ app.

And as soon as you switch away, the app automatically locks protecting your files from prying eyes.

Google says it will gradually expand ‘Safe Folder’s’ availability in the following weeks.

