AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A golf tournament in Rensselaer County Saturday helped raise money for a great cause. Proceeds from the event will go towards cancer treatment for 14-year-old Kailey Paul, who’s currently battling childhood brain cancer.

“It feels amazing. I’m so thankful for everyone to be here, it’s just amazing,” Kailey said, when asked about the support of the people who came out to Saturday’s event.

She was diagnosed with brain cancer in August. Friends and family helped organize the golf tournament just days after she returned from New York City after completing radiation therapy.

“We had to stay there five days a week, I was doing school online. It was very hard and I got through it,” she explained.

Kailey says she’s thankful for the support and that the first chapter in her fight against the illness is behind her, “It’s so amazing to feel, finally feel okay, just not feel so tired and just awful.”

“It’s good it’s a relief, but the hardest part of this is coming up for her,” her mom, Donna, added.

After a three week break, she’ll begin chemo. But as she readies for a difficult part of her fight, she has a huge team of supporters behind her. On top of more than 90 golfers, dozens more came out to donate by attending lunch and dinner.

“We’ve had not just golfers, we’ve had sponsors, we’ve had people just reach out to us, give us all kinds of support and love, it’s been great,” Kailey’s mom said.

The organization, Kailey’s Course, also raised money through 50/50 raffles.

Next week, they’re hosting a kickball tournament to help raise additional funds for her treatment. Kailey is hopeful to play in that event herself.