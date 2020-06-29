Gloversville Police seek help in finding missing juvenile

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile male who was last seen on June 19.

Bishop A. Fraser is described as a 5 foot 8 inch tall male weighing about 149 pounds. He was wearing red sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. Police did not give an age but they provided us with the image featured on the article for further identification.

He was last seen leaving the Berkshire Farm Group Home on South Main St. in the City of Gloversville on June 19.

Police said he has ties to the Albany area.

Anyone with information as to Bishop’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Department Sergeant’s Desk at 518-773-4506.

