Gloversville man facing several charges including Rape, Assault 3rd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

HALFMOON, NY (News10)-Law enforcement in Saratoga County say, what a local woman thought was a date became a nightmare after the man allegedly attacked her.

Investigators say the case has now resulted in several serious charges.

Francesco Bianco of Gloversville is facing several charges including Rape in the 1st Degree, Assault, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Criminal Mischief.

In her statement filed with the court, the unidentified alleged victim accused Bianco of slamming her against a wall. She wrote that she was hitting and kicking trying to get away from Bianco as he allegedly forced her onto a bed, ripped off her shorts and assaulted her.

She claims that he also placed his right hand on her throat and applied pressure.

“During that process also took her cellphone and threw it across the room preventing her from call for help, 911,” said Captain Jeff Brown of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Cpt. Brown says the alleged attack occurred at a residence in Halfmoon and that Bianco and his alleged victim were somewhat acquainted with one another before meeting up on June 29th through an online dating app.

“It’s a situation that most people haven’t ever been through before. Thoughts going through your head and reliving that experience. It’s very traumatic.”

Francesco Bianco was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and released from the Saratoga County Jail after making bail.

Captain Brown says Bianco has no previous criminal record, but they are asking anyone who may have had an encounter with him and wish to share anything with police to come forward.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office: (518) 885-6761

