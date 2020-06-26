Gloversville man facing felony charges after search yields assault weapon and fireworks

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police out of Fonda arrested Derrick R. Sweet Jr., 30, of Gloversville after executing an early morning search warrant in Johnstown.

Following a Gloversville Police Department investigation into many burglaries and larcenies, they worked with local State Police to obtain and execute the warrant.

Police seized many items as evidence, including several hundred dollars of fireworks, an illegal assault weapon, and stolen property like generators, power tools, and retail merchandise.

(New York State Police)

(New York State Police)

(New York State Police)

Sweet charges include third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawful sale of fireworks. According to state sentencing guidelines, these charges could be worth up to 12 years in prison if Sweet is convicted.

LATEST STORIES