Gloversville Free Methodist Church hosting food drive Thursday

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Free Methodist Church will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution drive Thursday morning.
The drive-thru food drive is not open to the public until noon.
While it begins at 10 a.m., there was a time card pick up at The Center for Hope Food Pantry prior to the event. Only those that have a time card will be given food at their designated time from 10 a.m. until Noon.
Organizers said there will be a line for people without vehicles to pick up food at the pavilion. They ask walk-ups to line up after 9 a.m.
