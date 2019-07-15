GLOBALFOUNDRIES teams up with Girl Scouts for GLOBALGirls program

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s called the “Global-Girls” program and it’s brought to you by Global-Foundries and the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York.

Currently in session at Camp Woodhaven in Galway, it’s teaching the girls about various topics related to electricity and energy. This year’s theme is called ” WATT’s It All About.”

During the two-week program. the campers look at simple motors, circuits, gadgets and more.

Campers will also visit Riverside Maple Farms this week for activities with solar farms.