Breaking News
Police investigating three overnight shootings in Albany

GLOBALFOUNDRIES teams up with Girl Scouts for GLOBALGirls program

Top Stories

by: Cassie Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s called the “Global-Girls” program and it’s brought to you by Global-Foundries and the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York.

Currently in session at Camp Woodhaven in Galway, it’s teaching the girls about various topics related to electricity and energy. This year’s theme is called ” WATT’s It All About.”

During the two-week program. the campers look at simple motors, circuits, gadgets and more.

Campers will also visit Riverside Maple Farms this week for activities with solar farms. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play