GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glenville Police Department is asking for public assistance following a car vs. pedestrian accident at 2:51 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, the accident occurred on State Route 5 (Amsterdam Road).

The driver immediately stopped and called 911 and was fully cooperative with the investigation. The victim was flown to the Albany Medical Center for treatment. Police say the victim did not have any form of identification on him.

He is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 30-40 years of age, approximately 5’8’’ in height, and between 150-175 lbs. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans, a grey undershirt, and black NIKE sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenville Police Detective Division at (518) 384-0135.