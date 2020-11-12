Glenville PD grows beards in honor of local brothers with Muscular Dystrophy

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this edition of Giving On 10, we recognize the Glenville Police officers who are looking a bit scruffier than usual.

“It’s a hard pill for me to swallow to allow police officers in uniform to grow beards,” said Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik.

It’s all to help kids like Finlay and Cullen Gilbert, brothers who have muscular dystrophy. Usually a stickler for the clean-cut look, Chief Janik is allowing officers to grow facial hair in return for a $50 donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The fundraiser, organized by the Glenville Police Benevolent Association, is in honor of the Gilbert brothers. Their mom, Robin, says typical little boy activities like running around and playing sports can be too tiring, and it’s especially tough on 7-year-old Finlay.

“He’s very sensitive and at the end of the day when everything falls apart and he’s so tired, then he has moments where he has cried about you know, it’s not really fair and he doesn’t know why he has this,” she said.

“They are two adorable young men, with great big huge smiles on their face and it just makes us feel real good that we can help,” said Chief Janik.

Last year, the PBA and the department raised nearly $7,000 for the same organization. Contributions from the Police Department members alone has raised $1,200 so far. If you’d like to donate, this link will take you to the PBA’s website, or you can send a check to the Glenville Police Benevolent Association, P.O. Box 2515, Glenville, NY, 12325. Be sure to mention the Muscular Dystrophy Association on the check.