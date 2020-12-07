Glenville nursing home has it’s first COVID-19 outbreak

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County-run Glendale Home in Glenville is prompting some changes after an outside dental hygienist infected some residents and staff members.

“It was truly only a matter of time whether one of our own staff members or outside providers brought the virus into the nursing home, said Schenectady County Manager Rory Fluman.

Last week, the Glendale Home had it’s first COVID-19 outbreak with 8 residents and 9 staff members tested positive. County Manager Rory Fluman says this discovered this after multiple rounds of testing that an outside dental worker tested positive.

“Therefore some other folks in the house were affected with COVID-19. You can never say it was directly related to one person, but through contract tracing it appears that was the way,” said Fluman.

When the pandemic was at it’s height back in the spring, the Glendale Home shut down outside services like hair, dental and podiatry. As coronavirus cases went down in the summer, the home allowed some of it’s services back in. But since the recent outbreak, Fluman says they had to make changes.

“It was a very hard decision because just like with family visitation we want to extend every right to these residents in our Glendale home. So it’s equally as hard to not have full dental and podiatry checks from outside providers,” said he.

Officials from the NYS Health Facilities Association says services like hair and dental are still permitted in New York nursing homes. However, just like Schenectady County many nursing homes across the state are cutting back as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Fluman says they are testing their staff twice a week to avoid any future outbreaks.

“So last Friday we received a good piece of news that nobody else had tested positive. We are waiting for this Tuesday’s testing results. We are hoping the results will be negative so that we can officially stop the spread,” said he.

Schenectady County says they are looking forward to the Glenadale Home being one of the first places in the Capital Region to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.