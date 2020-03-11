Glens Falls Hospital implements new visitation guidelines due to coronavirus

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital has implemented new visitor guidelines to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Effective immediately visitors will be screened at hospital entrances. If they tell employees they have been experiencing fever and/or respiratory symptoms, have had close contact with an individual who has laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, or have traveled in the past 14 days to geographically affected areas they will not be allowed into the hospital.

This only applies to visitors and not those seeking medical care.

The hospital will also limit the number of visitors, each patient may choose one person who will be logged in and cleared to visit with them for the duration of their stay. This restriction also applies to all of our outpatient treatment areas including the Health Centers and primary care locations, the Emergency Department, surgical and procedural areas, outpatient testing areas such as the Laboratory and Medical Imaging, and medical specialist locations.

The Joyce Stock Snuggery will allow a significant other/spouse/partner and one additional person. All visitors must be 16 years of age or older.

Glens Falls Hospital has also set up a Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline to provide community education and a connection to local resources. Call 518-926-HELP (4357) for information, and direct connection to County Public Health and State Department of Health (DOH) locations.

