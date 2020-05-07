GivingOn10 Local photographer offering free prom photo shoots for seniors

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local photographer Rachel Price and her studio Fade to Pink Photography is offering free photo shoot sessions to high school seniors.

The photography studio is offering complimentary sessions such as senior photos and prom photos! With prom and graduation ceremonies up in the air for many seniors, Price said this is a way for her to give back to the seniors facing much uncertainty during this time.

She said she will wear a face mask and have hand sanitizer on hand for the comfort of her clients.

Anyone interested in booking a session can visit her Facebook page.

