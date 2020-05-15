Video Updates from Officials

#GivingOn10: GE partnering with Centers For Disability Services to make face shields

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — GE Research in Niskayuna and the Center for Disability Services teamed up to provide face shields for Albany Medical Center staff.

The demand for PPE is high and masks and face shields are in short supply. A team of engineers at GE Research designed a comfortable and easy to sanitize face shield.

The Center for Disability services coordinated with the New York State Industries for the Disabled to assemble the shields before making the donation.

The donation was in addition to the hundreds of masks that were donated to the medical workers overseeing patients at Albany Medical Center earlier this month.

