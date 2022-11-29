TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today is Giving Tuesday and many organizations are taking the opportunity to give back to their communities. This year, the Educational Opportunity Center in Troy focused on pampering cancer survivors and their caregivers.

The initiative helped cosmetology students practice their skills and serve eight different people with nail care services.

Organizers of the event said it’s crucial for events like these that help their students understand different types of experiences and it means just as much to cancer survivors.

“This is a great opportunity for them to practice that muscle of empathy and to understand what it means to be able to give to someone even when perhaps you’re own circumstances aren’t the best,” Dr. Denise Fernandez-Pallozzi, Executive Director of the EOC, said.

“On the surface level it’s a day of pampering but it also really allows them to get together with people from similar circumstances, they’ve been caregivers, they’ve been providers, maybe they’ve raised $100,000 or maybe they’ve walked 10 miles for us,” Nick Liporace, Sr. Development Manager for the American Cancer Society of the Capital Region, said.