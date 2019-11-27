‘Giving Project’: Students turn $5 into thousands for charity

DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – For more than 15 years, students at Craneville Elementary School have been turning $5 bills into thousands of dollars for a good cause.

It’s called the ‘Giving Project,’ and it’s helping charities – both locally and nationally – earn extra donations this time of the year.

Mrs. Bills, a fifth-grade teacher, gives $5 to her students and tells them to give it to a cause of their choice. Many of them coming up with creative ways to stretch their five dollar bill.

One student, 10-year-old Kalen Spratt, using the project to give back to the Boston Children’s Hospital where he was treated as a boy. After posting a letter to social media asking for help, dozens of people and organizations have reached out to donate – including the Boston Red Sox!

