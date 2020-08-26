Giving On 10: Tent industry honoring frontline workers

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s Giving On 10 features the company Fred’s Tents and Canopies in Waterford. The local business is hosting a “Scoops for Scrubs” event on Saturday at Ellis Hospital.

The event will promote the national tent rental industry’s Care’s Day, intended to honor and recognize healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The business says they also want to show that outdoor events can be held safely, even during the pandemic.

