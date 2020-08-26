Giving On 10: Tent industry honoring frontline workers

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s Giving On 10 features the company Fred’s Tents and Canopies in Waterford. The local business is hosting a “Scoops for Scrubs” event on Saturday at Ellis Hospital.

The event will promote the national tent rental industry’s Care’s Day, intended to honor and recognize healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The business says they also want to show that outdoor events can be held safely, even during the pandemic.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga