Giving On 10: Local college and Albany Police team up for Scholarship program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Mildred Elley College and City of Albany are partnering up to provide full scholarships to two Albany residents. An announcement will be made Monday morning regarding details on how to apply and who is elegible for the funds.

The HERO, Hope to Engage in Education to Revitalize the Opportunity in Our Community, Scholarship will provide two residents with full scholarships for an education at Mildred Elley College, Albany’s private campus.

The school offers two-year programs and professional certifications.

