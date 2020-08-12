Giving On 10: Donating sales of drinking face masks to charities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local woman is making unique masks and giving all of the money to charity.

Local woman Anita De Cianni Brown is making Drinking Face Masks, masks designed to allow you to drink through a straw. She started making regular masks at the beginning of the pandemic, donating them to family, friends, and essential workers, but when she saw the idea for a drinking face mask, she decided to turn it into a fundraiser.

Since the start of the fundraiser, De Cianni Brown has raised $2,400 and she says that the generosity she is seeing is just outstanding.

“There’s been many people that have said to me, ‘here take the extra money. Use it towards reimbursement for the material.’ But I’ve just taken all of the extra money and donated everything that I’ve got,” she said.

She has donated to organizations including the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Boston Children’s Hospital and Epilepsy Foundation of America, the American Cancer Society and The Suicide Prevention Foundation of America.

