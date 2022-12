ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany DA and Victory Church are hosting a gun buyback on December 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will receive a $100 Visa cash card for every non-registered working handgun or assault rifle turned in.

Drop off your guns at Victory Church located at 118 Quail Street in Albany. No questions will be asked once you drop off your gun, it is all confidential. The program will run on December 10 all day and will continue through Christmas.