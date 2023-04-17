GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder will face off against the Newfoundland Growlers in the North Division Seminal of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Thunder will host the Growlers for Games 1, 2, and 3 at the Cool Insuring Arena.
The schedule for the North Division Semifinal is as follows:
- Game 1 – Growlers @ Thunder – Wednesday, April 19 – 7 p.m. EST – Cool Insuring Arena
- Game 2 – Growlers @ Thunder – Friday, April 21 – 7 p.m. EST – Cool Insuring Arena
- Game 3 – Growlers @ Thunder – Saturday, April 22 – 5 p.m. EST – Cool Insuring Arena
- Game 4 – Thunder @ Growlers – Tuesday, April 25 – 5:30 p.m. EST – Mary Brown’s Centre
- Game 5* – Thunder @ Growlers – Thursday, April 27 – 5:30 p.m. EST – Mary Brown’s Centre
- Game 6* – Thunder @ Growlers – Sunday, April 30 – 2:30 p.m. EST – Mary Brown’s Centre
- Game 7* – Thunder @ Growlers – Tuesday, May 2 – 5:30 p.m. EST – Mary Brown’s Centre
Tickets for the home games are available online here or at the Cool Insuring Arena Box Office and the Adirondack Thunder Front Office.