GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder will face off against the Newfoundland Growlers in the North Division Seminal of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Thunder will host the Growlers for Games 1, 2, and 3 at the Cool Insuring Arena.

The schedule for the North Division Semifinal is as follows:

Game 1 – Growlers @ Thunder – Wednesday, April 19 – 7 p.m. EST – Cool Insuring Arena

Game 2 – Growlers @ Thunder – Friday, April 21 – 7 p.m. EST – Cool Insuring Arena

Game 3 – Growlers @ Thunder – Saturday, April 22 – 5 p.m. EST – Cool Insuring Arena

EST – Cool Insuring Arena Game 4 – Thunder @ Growlers – Tuesday, April 25 – 5:30 p.m. EST – Mary Brown’s Centre

Game 5* – Thunder @ Growlers – Thursday, April 27 – 5:30 p.m. EST – Mary Brown’s Centre

Game 6* – Thunder @ Growlers – Sunday, April 30 – 2:30 p.m. EST – Mary Brown’s Centre

Game 7* – Thunder @ Growlers – Tuesday, May 2 – 5:30 p.m. EST – Mary Brown’s Centre

Tickets for the home games are available online here or at the Cool Insuring Arena Box Office and the Adirondack Thunder Front Office.