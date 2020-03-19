Interactive Radar

Get out and take a walk in State Parks

CLERMONT, N.Y.(NEWS10)–Governor Andrew Cuomo has waived fees for State and Local Parks across New York. With kids out of school and a lot of the workforce now at home, going to a park is a viable option.

The open spaces and trails offer an outdoor activity that gets kids out of the house and parents some fresh air.

Clermont State Park is a historic old mansion along the Hudson River. The Livingston family dates back to 1728 and was a major part of early New York history. The most famous member of the family was one of the writers of the Declaration of Independence.

There are 500 acres, multiple gardens, a pick-nick area along the Hudson River and the best part? Its free.

