Get Fit with Ryan: Mini Band Walks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The U.S. Attorney for New York's Western District said Monday that New York's Green Light law is preventing federal agencies from accessing important information at some of the busiest ports of entry along the nation's northern border.

James Kennedy was joined by Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Border Patrol, and other agencies who voiced frustration at the six-week-old law, which allows undocumented immigrants to apply for a driver's license.