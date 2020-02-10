Get Fit with Ryan: Mini Band Walks

In this week’s episode of Get Fit with Ryan, NEWS10’s Ryan Peterson and coach Matt Gunning from Gunning Elite Fitness teach Mini Band Walks. This exercise is a great way to get those glutes and hips activated and firing.
