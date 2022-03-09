SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — General Electric has joined a growing list of companies suspending their operations in Russia after the country invaded neighboring Ukraine.

GE announced it is suspending all operations except for essential medical equipment and power services to people of that region. They said they are complying with all sanctions as well as laws and regulations regarding Russia.

Other companies that have pulled services in Russia include McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Amazon.