ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As gas prices continue their historic rise, those in the fuel service industry say the surging costs are out of their control. According to GasBuddy data from Monday, the average cost of gas soared 43 cents in the last week.

“It’s really tough because the public is mad at the whole situation to begin with, and we’re on the front line,” said Wayne Bombardiere, the Executive Director of the New York State Association of Service Stations and Repair Shops, which represents independent fuel stations across the state.

Bombardiere says many of these independent stations have contractual agreements with oil companies, or operate on land owned by these companies.

“All they can do is put their margin on top of whatever the oil company gives them,” he explained.

During our phone call, he went down a list of branded providers, noting that all had raised prices around at least a dime overnight, “All these brands raised their prices last night at 8 o’clock, 10 more cents. So what does that mean? The guy’s gotta get out to his station this morning and bring his price back up, or he’s losing his money.”

As the prices continue their historic rise, Bombardiere says stations are conscious of the impact the pain at the pump can have on your wallet.

“For the most part, you’re trying to be more conscious of the consumer and you’re going to keep your price as low as you can in terms of your margin. But you still have to meet your labor cost, and your rent cost and your operating cost, none of that changes,” he said.