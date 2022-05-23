CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices are at an all-time high. And it’s happening right as we head into the Memorial Day weekend. NEWS10 looked into how much it will cost you to fill up and stay filled up for a round trip visit to three popular destinations.

We factored in the average distance and gas prices in filling up a 15-gallon gas tank for a vehicle that gets 25 miles per gallon. With that in mind, round trip from Albany to New York City will cost you $147.90. Albany to Washington D.C. will cost you $218.25. Filling up your tank for a round trip visit from Albany to Lake George will cost you $73.05. You should have about a half tank left over, so you can go on a few excursions while you are there.

Gina Mintzer, Executive Director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & Convention and Visitors Bureau, told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that gas prices will likely not deter local tourists from visiting. “We might see those gas prices affecting people who might have come from 4 to 5, 6 hours away. But not from our local radius that normally comes here,” she added.

Mintzer says reservations in and around the Adirondack resort community of Lake George have been robust in spite of record gas prices. “It’s still a great buy. Because you can come here and stay in a tent, camp in a tent or sleep in a castle.”

Or, a castle on wheels. That’s what Lorraine Gilch and her husband are doing. They drove to Lake George from their home in New Jersey in their RV. But, at $7 a gallon for diesel, it was a costly ride. “And so that’s a concern for us,” said Lorraine.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker met the couple while they are staying at Lake George RV Park. Gary Thornquist is the General Manager there. He told Anya that he is already booked solid this Memorial Day weekend. He says business is booming amid the high gas prices.

“I don’t know what the breaking point is. But I think people will get out in one form or another trying to enjoy themselves,” said Thornquist.