Gas Leak shuts down Sage Avenue in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police shut down Sage Avenue Tuesday morning while public utilities crews work to fix a gas leak in the area. Public Safety officers said they do not know what caused the gas leak.

The road will remain closed for a portion of Tuesday, police did not give an estimated time of when it will reopen.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.

