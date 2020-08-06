Gas leak in Albany forces residents to evacuate, First Street blocked off

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid crews are working to fix a gas leak on First Street in Albany Thursday morning.

Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory said fire crews arrived to the scene at 312 First Street at 10:29 a.m. Upon arrival crews found an active gas leak and per protocol they evacuated residents from the affected houses.

National Grid crews arrived to the scene shortly after to fix the leak and find out what caused it.

The scene is active and the area between Judson and First Streets remains closed to through traffic.

This story is developing and NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.

