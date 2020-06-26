Breaking News
Teen arrested in connection to South Pearl homicide, police say he is responsible for other violence in Albany

Garth Brooks drive-in theater concert premieres Saturday night

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, November 8, 2017. Brooks, whose hits include “Friends in Low Places,” and “The Thunder Rolls,” will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March 2020. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

(NEWS10) — Country music legend Garth Brooks is coming to drive-in theaters across the country on Saturday night. On Friday, the concert organizers released a list of what to expect.

  • Use the barcode ticket emailed to you 24-hours before the event for admission
  • Each ticket covers up to six people per vehicle
  • Seatbelts are mandatory
  • Check times with your local theater and arrive early for first-come, first-served parking
  • Follow all theater, local, state, and federal laws, rules, and policies like social distancing
  • Working FM radio will be necessary to hear audio

Tickets—which are $100 per vehicle—are still available at several theaters, including Malta and Jericho:

Bay Drive-In9:15 p.m.Alexandria BayNY 
Bay Drive-In11:59 p.m.Alexandria BayNY 
Finger Lakes Drive-In9:15 p.m.AureliusNY 
Vintage Drive-In Theater9:00 p.m.AvonNYSold Out
Vintage Drive-In Theater11:59 p.m.AvonNY 
HiWay Drive-in9:00 p.m.CoxsackieNY 
HiWay Drive-in11:15 p.m.CoxsackieNY 
Delevan Twin Drive-in9:00 p.m.DelevanNYSold Out
Long Island Adventureland8:30 p.m.FarmingdaleNYSold Out
Jericho Drive-in11:59 p.m.GlenmontNY 
Transit Drive-In Theatre9:00 p.m.LockportNYSold Out
Malta Drive-in9:00 p.m.MaltaNYSold Out
Malta Drive-in11:20 p.m.MaltaNY 
Sunset Drive-in9:30 p.m.MiddleportNY 
Fair Oaks Drive-in9:00 p.m.MiddletownNYSold Out
Fair Oaks Drive-in11:30 p.m.MiddletownNY 
El Rancho Drive-in9:00 p.m.Palatine BridgeNY 
Silver Lake Twin Drive-In9:30 p.m.PerryNYSold Out
NY State Fair Drive-In9:15 p.m.SyracuseNY 
NY State Fair Drive-In11:30 p.m.SyracuseNY 
Unadilla Drive-In9:00 p.m.UnadillaNYSold Out
Unadilla Drive-In11:59 p.m.UnadillaNY 
Warwick Drive-in9:00 p.m.WarwickNYSold Out
Warwick Drive-in11:00 p.m.WarwickNY 

The concert was/will be created in Nashville. It is unclear how much of the concert will be prerecorded or live. Brooks has had to postpone some of his concerts this year due to the coronavirus spread.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak