Garth Brooks drive-in theater concert premieres Saturday night

(NEWS10) — Country music legend Garth Brooks is coming to drive-in theaters across the country on Saturday night. On Friday, the concert organizers released a list of what to expect.
- Use the barcode ticket emailed to you 24-hours before the event for admission
- Each ticket covers up to six people per vehicle
- Seatbelts are mandatory
- Check times with your local theater and arrive early for first-come, first-served parking
- Follow all theater, local, state, and federal laws, rules, and policies like social distancing
- Working FM radio will be necessary to hear audio
Tickets—which are $100 per vehicle—are still available at several theaters, including Malta and Jericho:
|Bay Drive-In
|9:15 p.m.
|Alexandria Bay
|NY
|Bay Drive-In
|11:59 p.m.
|Alexandria Bay
|NY
|Finger Lakes Drive-In
|9:15 p.m.
|Aurelius
|NY
|Vintage Drive-In Theater
|9:00 p.m.
|Avon
|NY
|Sold Out
|Vintage Drive-In Theater
|11:59 p.m.
|Avon
|NY
|HiWay Drive-in
|9:00 p.m.
|Coxsackie
|NY
|HiWay Drive-in
|11:15 p.m.
|Coxsackie
|NY
|Delevan Twin Drive-in
|9:00 p.m.
|Delevan
|NY
|Sold Out
|Long Island Adventureland
|8:30 p.m.
|Farmingdale
|NY
|Sold Out
|Jericho Drive-in
|11:59 p.m.
|Glenmont
|NY
|Transit Drive-In Theatre
|9:00 p.m.
|Lockport
|NY
|Sold Out
|Malta Drive-in
|9:00 p.m.
|Malta
|NY
|Sold Out
|Malta Drive-in
|11:20 p.m.
|Malta
|NY
|Sunset Drive-in
|9:30 p.m.
|Middleport
|NY
|Fair Oaks Drive-in
|9:00 p.m.
|Middletown
|NY
|Sold Out
|Fair Oaks Drive-in
|11:30 p.m.
|Middletown
|NY
|El Rancho Drive-in
|9:00 p.m.
|Palatine Bridge
|NY
|Silver Lake Twin Drive-In
|9:30 p.m.
|Perry
|NY
|Sold Out
|NY State Fair Drive-In
|9:15 p.m.
|Syracuse
|NY
|NY State Fair Drive-In
|11:30 p.m.
|Syracuse
|NY
|Unadilla Drive-In
|9:00 p.m.
|Unadilla
|NY
|Sold Out
|Unadilla Drive-In
|11:59 p.m.
|Unadilla
|NY
|Warwick Drive-in
|9:00 p.m.
|Warwick
|NY
|Sold Out
|Warwick Drive-in
|11:00 p.m.
|Warwick
|NY
The concert was/will be created in Nashville. It is unclear how much of the concert will be prerecorded or live. Brooks has had to postpone some of his concerts this year due to the coronavirus spread.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- New calculator to determine coronavirus presence on surfaces, in air
- Florida woman gives birth in parking lot as security camera records
- Governor Cuomo: ‘We are not in a position to hold the State Fair’
- Police: Teen arrested in South Pearl Street homicide investigation, responsible for other violence in the city