Garth Brooks drive-in theater concert premieres Saturday night

Garth Brooks at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, November 8, 2017. Brooks, whose hits include “Friends in Low Places,” and “The Thunder Rolls,” will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March 2020. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

(NEWS10) — Country music legend Garth Brooks is coming to drive-in theaters across the country on Saturday night. On Friday, the concert organizers released a list of what to expect.

Use the barcode ticket emailed to you 24-hours before the event for admission

Each ticket covers up to six people per vehicle

Seatbelts are mandatory

Check times with your local theater and arrive early for first-come, first-served parking

Follow all theater, local, state, and federal laws, rules, and policies like social distancing

Working FM radio will be necessary to hear audio

Tickets—which are $100 per vehicle—are still available at several theaters, including Malta and Jericho:

Bay Drive-In 9:15 p.m. Alexandria Bay NY Bay Drive-In 11:59 p.m. Alexandria Bay NY Finger Lakes Drive-In 9:15 p.m. Aurelius NY Vintage Drive-In Theater 9:00 p.m. Avon NY Sold Out Vintage Drive-In Theater 11:59 p.m. Avon NY HiWay Drive-in 9:00 p.m. Coxsackie NY HiWay Drive-in 11:15 p.m. Coxsackie NY Delevan Twin Drive-in 9:00 p.m. Delevan NY Sold Out Long Island Adventureland 8:30 p.m. Farmingdale NY Sold Out Jericho Drive-in 11:59 p.m. Glenmont NY Transit Drive-In Theatre 9:00 p.m. Lockport NY Sold Out Malta Drive-in 9:00 p.m. Malta NY Sold Out Malta Drive-in 11:20 p.m. Malta NY Sunset Drive-in 9:30 p.m. Middleport NY Fair Oaks Drive-in 9:00 p.m. Middletown NY Sold Out Fair Oaks Drive-in 11:30 p.m. Middletown NY El Rancho Drive-in 9:00 p.m. Palatine Bridge NY Silver Lake Twin Drive-In 9:30 p.m. Perry NY Sold Out NY State Fair Drive-In 9:15 p.m. Syracuse NY NY State Fair Drive-In 11:30 p.m. Syracuse NY Unadilla Drive-In 9:00 p.m. Unadilla NY Sold Out Unadilla Drive-In 11:59 p.m. Unadilla NY Warwick Drive-in 9:00 p.m. Warwick NY Sold Out Warwick Drive-in 11:00 p.m. Warwick NY

The concert was/will be created in Nashville. It is unclear how much of the concert will be prerecorded or live. Brooks has had to postpone some of his concerts this year due to the coronavirus spread.

