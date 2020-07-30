Gansevoort man faces charges after using folding chair as a weapon, police say

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — William A. Sawka, 38, of Gansevoort was arrested on Thursday morning after a domestic incident where he allegedly hit someone in the head with a folding chair.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call on Circle Drive at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. They say Sawka is accused of brandishing a knife at someone, hitting someone’s head with a folding chair, puncturing a car’s tire, and injuring the deputy who arrested him.
Charges against Sawka include second-degree assault, second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. If found guilty on all charges, his sentence could approach 12 years.
