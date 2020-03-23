GALLERY: Uplifting messages sent to Albany nursing home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After every storm, comes a rainbow.

That’s the message one little girl wanted to send to the residents at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy sent a letter calling for uplifting messages and electronic cards to put a smile on those residing at the facility.

The residents cannot receive visitors due to the restrictions set by the governor to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but that does not mean they cannot receive calls or letters.

McCoy sent the call for e-cards on Friday and got a number of responses. He said if children and families wish to send a message or pictures to residents at the facility, e-cards can be sent to AlbanyCountyKidsCare@albanycountyny.gov.