ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they arrested two men who stole a plywood cow on Sunday, and that they're on the hunt for a third.

Police say that at around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, two deputies were patrolling around West Main Street in St. Johnsville when they saw two men cross the street with a large item. Police say they came from the area of the Keyser House and were running toward 35 West Main Street. The two men were later identified as Jamie M. Lambert of St. Johnsville and Casey L. Battisti of Johnstown, both 21.