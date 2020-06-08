Gallery: New York landmarks lit up in celebration of flattening COVID-19 curve

June 07, 2020-Albany NY- Governor Andrew Cuomo announces statewide landmarks to be lit Blue and Gold and project “New York Tough” in the honor of New Yorkers’ work to flatten the curve of COVID-19 virus. Here pictured is the Corning Tower in Albany (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To recognize the tough couple of months New Yorkers endured during the quarantine period, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced landmarks across the state would be lit in blue and gold. He said the lighting of the landmarks would project ‘New York Tough’ in honor of New Yorkers’ work to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus.

June 7, 2020–New York City–Earlier tonight, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced landmarks across the state will be lit in blue and gold and will project 'New York Tough' in honor of New Yorkers' work to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus. The landmarks being lit include: One World Trade Center, seen here with the Statue of Liberty in the foreground,Grand Central Terminal Bridge, Rockefeller Center, Corning Tower in Albany, Utica State Office Building, Kosciuszko Bridge in between Brooklyn and Queens, H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building, New York State Education Department Building, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, Niagara Falls, Olympic Ski Jumps and Olympic Center in Lake Placid, and the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge.

“The extraordinary bravery and discipline of New Yorkers has been on display throughout this extremely challenging period in our history, and thanks to their efforts, we didn’t just flatten the curve—we bent it. In light of that, we’ve lit landmarks across the state in blue and gold in honor of the people who’ve personified, for this nation and for the world, what it means to be New York Tough,” Cuomo said.

These landmarks were lit: